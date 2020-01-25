Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that Ryan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $2 million deal for 2020. The deal is pending a physical. The agreement also includes a chance for Zimmerman to earn $3 million in incentives based on the number of games he plays and how many plate appearances he gets. The 35-year-old first baseman was the team's first draft pick after it moved to Washington. He has played in all 15 of the Nationals' seasons and holds several franchise records.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Illinois is tied for first place in the Big Ten heading into a matchup at Michigan on Saturday. The Illini are even with Michigan State after the 11th-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana on Thursday night. That's a big deal for Illinois, which hasn't finished above .500 in conference play since 2010. Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, and the Illini now face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 when the teams met in December.