Fatal bicyclist accident on the Virginia Capital Trail, Friday

JAMES COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A cyclist was killed in a crash that took place at the Virginia Capital Trail Friday evening.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a bicycle accident near Jamestown High School.
A witness on the scene who was walking her dog, observed an elderly male coming down a hill on the Trail and then hit a safety bollard. The victim was immediately thrown from his bike.
The victim was Ronald Eddie Fox, 73-years-old from Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was wearing a helmet.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone else with information is asked to contact James City County Police.
