Pedestrian hit, killed on Rt. 33 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed along Route 33 in Henrico.
Officers were called to the crash along Route 33 near Heisler Avenue at 8:17 p.m. on Friday evening.
Police said the victim died at the scene.
All three westbound lanes are closed, but none of the eastbound lanes are impacted.
Traffic is being diverted onto Hermitage Road to Sandford Drive to Janway Road, back to Rt. 33.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Crash team detectives are at the scene investigating.
