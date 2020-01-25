City of Hopewell under a 'Boil Advisory’ notice

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia America Water Company is experiencing electrical issues at their plant and a water main break, which is causing low water pressure in the city of Hopewell.
Virginia American Water Company has issued a boil water notice for the entire city of Hopewell until further notice.
Residents are being advised to boil tap water prior to consumption.
The city has activated the Emergency Operations Center and will be updating information as available.
