Chesterfield Police search for Wendy’s robbery suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Wendy’s restaurant in Chesterfield Saturday morning.
The robbery took place at the Wendy’s located at 5620 Hopkins Rd at about 1:17 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.
Officials state the two suspects entered the restaurant, jumped over the counter, and struggled with one employee before entering the manager’s office.
After receiving money from the business, the suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say that no weapon was displayed during the incident.
The suspects are described as two black males.
One suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a black heavyweight jacket, black pants, and tan boots.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.