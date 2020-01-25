Chesterfield attorney named ‘Influential Woman of Law’ 2020

“This is well-earned and well-deserved recognition for Julie,” said Chesterfield County Attorney Jeffrey L. Mincks. “Julie is a seasoned, effective, and fierce advocate for her many clients and they are extremely loyal to her. She is one of Chesterfield County’s primary litigators in both the state and federal courts and never retreats from a challenge. Julie is also in constant demand as an instructor on a variety of topics and is renowned for her creative, high-energy presentations. Chesterfield County is fortunate to have an attorney of this caliber in the County Attorney’s Office.”