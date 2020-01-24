Virginia House advances gun control measures

A Democratic-led House committee voted Friday for several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. (Source: Gray News)
By Alan Suderman | January 24, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 1:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures less than a week after tens of thousands of pro-gun advocates from around the country rallied at the state Capitol.

But the bills did not include a proposed assault weapon ban, a top priority for Gov. Ralph Northam and one that’s drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates.

A Democratic-led House committee voted Friday for several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years.

Those bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month and universal background checks on gun purchases.

