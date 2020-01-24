Va. officer dies after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Newport News police officer has died after she was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday evening.
Officials said the officer conducted a traffic stop just after 6:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of 16th Street.
“At some point during the encounter with the driver, he accelerated, dragging the officer. The vehicle fled the scene and crashed nearby in the area of 16th Street and Walnut Avenue,” Newport News Police Department said in a release.
The driver was arrested after the crash.
The officer was taken to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
Police will be holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m.
Officials are investigating.
