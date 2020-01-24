UVa women’s basketball falls 71-56 at No. 5 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 2-6 in conference play, as the Cavaliers fell 71-56 at No. 5 Louisville on Thursday night.
UVa held a 9-7 lead with 6:23 remaining in the 1st quarter, but a big run by the Cardinals gave they a 39-22 lead at halftime.
The Wahoos would cut the deficit to as little as ten in the 3rd quarter, but they could never get it to single digits.
Freshman Shemera Williams scored a career-high 20 points off the bench, while senior Jocelyn Willoughby added seventeen.
Virginia will be back in action at home against Notre Dame on Sunday.
Tip-off is set for two o’clock.
