Television series ‘DMV’ seeking background actors in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The television series “DMV” is seeking background actors within Richmond to play various characters throughout the season.
Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting extra submissions for the upcoming series from a major streaming service.
Casting will take place at the Richmond Raceway on Feb. 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Filming will be in the Richmond area has started this month and will be continuing through June 2020.
Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and types to play middle school students, parents, teachers, basketball fans, coaches and other various characters. No experience is needed.
Send three current photos, with one of a close-up of your face, and two full-body photos.
Email Kendall Cooper Casting with the following information:
1. Name:
2. Phone Number:
3. Email Address:
4. City and State you currently live in:
5. Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number
6. Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18)
7. Height / Weight:
8. All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe) – (WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip)
9. Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo)
10. Do you have any special skills? Please describe: (Sports? Work exp.? Military/LEO exp.? Etc.)
11. Do you have a car? If so what is the make/model/color/year and send us a picture of the vehicle.
Kendall Cooper Casting will accept submissions from local Richmond residents only.
All submissions with the required photos and information are to be sent via one email.
You must also describe any previous Stand-In experience and list the actor/production.
Email your submissions to: Rvaextras@KendallCooperCasting.com.
