Stoney says Richmond is ‘on the rise’ at Mayor’s Conference

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is in Washington, DC this week to network with city leaders from across the country.
The annual Conference of Mayors kicked off Wednesday with over 250 mayors from 46 states. Stoney says it’s a great opportunity to exchange ideas with other mayors.
“What I’ve learned is different cities may be different, but ideas remain the same sometimes,” Stoney said. “The opportunity to exchange ideas with other mayors who have done it before or are doing it currently goes a long way.”
Providing his community members free rides on Election Day and New Year’s Eve were ideas he got from past conferences.
This year, Stoney says he’s been talking to other city leaders about Richmond’s model for economic mobility, which he says is about lifting people up through investments in things like public education and transportation, affordable housing and workforce development.
The conference is taking place amid one of the most partisan divides in U.S. history, but Stoney says that doesn’t really factor into this conference.
“It’s a bi-partisan affair, and I just enjoy hanging out and learning from my friends who are from different parties across the country,” he said.
