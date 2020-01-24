Richmond organization seeks artists for storm drain art project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization called RVAH20, is seeking artists for the 2020 Storm Drain Project.
RVAH20 wants to help communicate the importance of keeping city storm drains litter, leaf and pollutant-free by painting on city storm drains.
RVAH20 is a public education initiative of the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU).
This year’s chosen artists will paint their designs on storm drains in Shockoe Bottom. Artists are encouraged to design a drain that will inspire Richmonders to keep waterways clean.
A panel of independent judges from DPU will select four designs to be painted on designated drains in April 2020.
Artists who are selected will receive a $400 stipend for their work and materials.
“Our goal is for artists to communicate a message that resonates with every Richmond citizen –- that only rain should go down drains,” Jenn Clarke, DPU’s Stormwater Outreach Coordinator, said. “It’s creativity for a cause.
Artists must be 18 years of age or older to participate.
DPU will provide non-slip paint, water and water tubs, and basic brushes.
Submissions to participate should reflect the goals of the RVA Clean Water Plan, which is Richmond’s five-year roadmap for reducing pollutant discharges into the James River, starting with wastewater, stormwater, and the sewer system.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
To submit artwork, click here.
