RRHA extends eviction freeze through May 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be extending the moratorium on lease enforcement through May 1 for all public housing communities.
Starting in early February through May 1, RRHA will also offer repayment agreements to all current residents who owe a debt.
“Repayment agreements will be accepted for any debt existing on a tenant’s ledger, no matter the reason for the charge. Tenants will not be required to pay any down payment to apply for a repayment agreement,” RRHA said in a release.
The money repayment amount will be capped at 10% of the family’s adjusted income.
“We recognize that some of RRHA’s previous debt collection efforts did not best position every RRHA family for success,” said RRHA CEO, Damon Duncan. “This ‘no questions asked’ repayment option is designed to give every RRHA resident a chance to succeed, no matter what happened in the past.”
RRHA will start taking applications for repayment agreements starting in February, but there is not a specific date yet.
“We still have some preparations to make before we can start accepting applications,” Duncan said. “However, we want to let tenants know about the changes as early as possible, so that each RRHA family can make an informed and responsible decision about their rental account. Most importantly, we want tenants to know that the moratorium is not ending on February 1.”
Duncan said in the release that rent and other fees will still continue during the moratorium, and that tenants should continue to make regular payments.
Any debt that is not settled before the end of the freeze may be subject to legal action.
“We will use the next three months to implement many other accounting and policy changes which will help every RRHA family reach good standing and stay there,” Duncan said. “Tenants should stay tuned for more announcements.”
