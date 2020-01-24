Richmond leaders, organizations helping to provide free meals for RPS students on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders and organizations are working to make sure none of the city’s students go hungry on Monday while schools are closed for the “Fund Our Future” rally at the Capitol.
On Thursday, Richmond Public Schools volunteers and staff packed 20,000 bags of child-friendly food to be sent home with students on Friday so they would have food during the long weekend.
On Monday, Jan. 27 during the closure, Councilman Mike Jones, in partnership with Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Send-A-Chef and Congressman Donald McEachin, will be providing and serving free meals to RPS students from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Southside Community Center along Old Warwick Road.
Meals will be given away as a first-come, first-served basis.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.