Police searching for man wanted in connection to Chesterfield shooting, robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened earlier this week.
Officers were called to 9300 block of Windwood Court on Jan. 21 around 9:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have obtained warrants for Jacob Matthews, 18, of Richmond, for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
