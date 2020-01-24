Mechanicsville woman wins $1 million in Powerball

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Mary Evans of Mechanicsville is the latest winner of the Powerball lottery game.
According to the Virginia Lottery, she won the $1 million prize without leaving her residence.
Mary bought her tickets using the Virginia Lottery's "subscribe online" function to play from her home.
She said she normally doesn’t check her emails, but for once, she’s glad she did.
“I almost deleted it and I said welp next time I go online and play then I will see what my winnings were and I didn’t delete it and I went on my computer later for other things and there it was, I was like wow,” said Evans.
As for what she plans to do with her winnings, Evans hasn’t decided just yet.
She won the lottery on Jan. 24 at 1: 15 p.m.
