Mayor Stoney announces 2020 State of the City Address

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney announced the 2020 State of the City Address.
The annual State of the City Address will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and is open to the public.
Mayor Stoney will reflect on the city’s many accomplishments and outline his plans for an even brighter 2020.
“Over the last three years, we’ve made significant progress in building One Richmond and becoming a welcoming, inclusive and equitable city through change and investments that benefit all our residents,” Mayor Stoney, said. “In 2020, it’s time to acknowledge that Richmond can meet its challenges and create opportunities to lift up and empower everyone in our city.”
If you are unable to attend the speech, the State of the City Address will be broadcasted live on the city’s Facebook page, and a complete video will be uploaded to the city’s website and Youtube channels.
Spanish interpretation and American Sign Language interpretation will both be available on site.
