Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he heads into the 2020 election, Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering in the nation's capital. The move is Trump's latest nod to the white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers. And it makes clear that, as he tries to stitch together a winning reelection coalition, Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help bring him across the finish line.