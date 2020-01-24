Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-LAWSUIT
David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters. Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Virginia two years ago. Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally. Duke's lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence. Burke's lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.
RUSSIA-ISRAEL-CREDIT FRAUD
Russian pleads guilty in Virginia to large-scale card fraud
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian national has pleaded guilty to running a website that helped people commit more than $20 million in credit-card fraud. Twenty-nine-year-old Aleksei Burkov struck a plea bargain Thursday in federal court in Alexandria. He was extradited to the U.S. from Israel in November over the objection of Russian officials. An indictment accused Burkov of running a website called Cardplanet that let people buy stolen credit-card numbers for anywhere from $3 to $60. People used the numbers to make more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases. Prosecutors say Burkov even offered a money-back guarantee if a stolen card number no longer worked.
CHINA OUTBREAK-SCHOOL
Virus concerns disrupt Chinese student exchange in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — More than 20 Chinese exchange students who recently arrived in northern Virginia will be unable to visit their host school because of concerns over a disease outbreak. Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church announced Wednesday that the students and chaperones from Hubei province won't be visiting the school or staying with host families as originally planned. Instead, the school will work with the students' tour company to arrange other cultural and educational activities in the area. The changes came after Longfellow parents expressed concerns about the outbreak of a new virus in that part of China that has killed 17 people.
TRUMP-ABORTION
Trump, a late convert to cause, to join anti-abortion rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he heads into the 2020 election, Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering in the nation's capital. The move is Trump's latest nod to the white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers. And it makes clear that, as he tries to stitch together a winning reelection coalition, Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help bring him across the finish line.
SEXUAL ABUSE-TEACHER
Police: Teacher had sexual relationship with student
FALL CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a high school teacher has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Fairfax County police arrested 57-year-old Philip Spivey on Wednesday and charged him with four felony counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Justice High School Principal Maria Eck said staff at the school learned of the relationship this month and notified police. Spivey hasn't been to the school since Jan. 8. The school lists Spivey as an English teacher of students with different native languages. Authorities say he also was a private music teacher. Police have asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the teacher to call investigators.
3D GUNS-LAWSUIT
STORY REMOVED: US--3D Guns-Lawsuit
CNS-MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS
Senate passes bill for schools to provide menstrual products
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms. Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders. According to the Virginia Department of Education, this encompasses 132 school districts and almost over 630,000 female students.
ABORTION-VIRGINIA
Advocates want to make Virginia an abortion 'safe haven'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. Pro-choice groups are pushing to undo Republican-backed laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requirements for ultrasound and counseling. A Senate committee passed that bill Thursday, a day after a House committee advanced that chamber's version. Abortion opponents argue the laws protect a pregnant woman's health and safety and are prudent given the gravity of the decision to obtain an abortion.