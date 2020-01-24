JMU looks to end streak vs Elon

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 44 percent percent of Elon's points this season and 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For James Madison, Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Dukes points over their last five.