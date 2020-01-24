Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points and the weary Washington Wizards, overcoming an overtime loss and early morning arrival in town, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112. The Wizards started slowly after not getting in until around 4 a.m. following an OT defeat in Miami on Wednesday, but took over late in the first quarter and pulled away. The Cavaliers have lost six in a row and 11 of 13. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Illinois is tied for first place in the Big Ten heading into a matchup at Michigan on Saturday. The Illini are even with Michigan State after the 11th-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana on Thursday night. That's a big deal for Illinois, which hasn't finished above .500 in conference play since 2010. Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, and the Illini now face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 when the teams met in December.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most popular person without mouse ears at Disney World this week. Fans chanted his name through two days of practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports and clamored for his autograph. To get a picture fans needed to get in line and prepare to wait. Jackson's do-it-all performance this season cemented him as one of the league’s rising stars. He's the front-runner to become league MVP and the clear fan favorite at the Pro Bowl. Drew Brees even arranged for his oldest son to get Jackson's autograph.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 21 points and No. 5 Louisville beat Virginia 71-56 Thursday night for its 11th straight win. The Cardinals used a 16-2 run over a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half to take control. Louisville shot 71.4% in the first quarter and led by 20 in the second. Evans, the league’s reigning player of the week, kept her hot hand early as she scored 15 points in the first half. In a matchup of the ACC’s top scorers, she outdueled league leader Jocelyn Willoughby to give coach Jeff Walz his 350th career victory. Willoughby scored 17 points.