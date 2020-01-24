Henrico police investigating after firearms stolen

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a commercial burglary where firearms were stolen along West Broad Street.
The burglary happened in the 4900 block of West Broad Street during the early morning hours on Jan. 19.
“Police Officers and Detectives worked to canvas the area and collect evidence related to this crime over the weekend where firearms were stolen,” police said in a release.
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.
