Gelati Celesti celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Gelati Celesti will be opening all locations early to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. (Source: Gelati Celesti Instagram)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 10:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day by opening early.

Gelati Celesti locations across the city will open early on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m at all Gelati Celesti locations.

Customers can receive a free donut with their ice cream from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by wearing pajamas when visiting the stores.

Customers who don’t wear pajamas can still purchase a donut for one dollar. Blanchard’s coffee will also be available.

The promotion is at these participating locations:

  • Gold’s Gym Plaza, 8906 A West Broad Street
  • The Corner at Short Pump, 11805 West Broad Street
  • Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, 3004 Stony Point Road
  • Scott’s Addition, 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • The Shops at Libbie and Grove, 5808 Grove Avenue
  • Hilltop West, 754 First Colonial Road located in Virginia Beach

For more information, click here.

