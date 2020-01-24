Gelati Celesti celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gelati Celesti will be celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day by opening early.
Gelati Celesti locations across the city will open early on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m at all Gelati Celesti locations.
Customers can receive a free donut with their ice cream from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by wearing pajamas when visiting the stores.
Customers who don’t wear pajamas can still purchase a donut for one dollar. Blanchard’s coffee will also be available.
The promotion is at these participating locations:
- Gold’s Gym Plaza, 8906 A West Broad Street
- The Corner at Short Pump, 11805 West Broad Street
- Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, 3004 Stony Point Road
- Scott’s Addition, 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- The Shops at Libbie and Grove, 5808 Grove Avenue
- Hilltop West, 754 First Colonial Road located in Virginia Beach
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.