Forecast: Cloudy Friday with rain likely overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain arrives later Friday night into early Saturday morning, with seasonable temperatures for the next 7 days.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of spotty light rain. Most areas stay dry. Rain likely overnight. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Lows in low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 40% early evening, then 90% overnight)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny after rain around sunrise. After 8am, Richmond looks dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs around 50.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
