1 flown to hospital after being badly burned in house fire

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person was flown to the hospital after they received “significant burn injuries” in a house fire in Dinwiddie County.
Crews were called around 12:42 p.m. on Thursday to a house fire on the 7000 block of Anderson Mill Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family home fully involved and one person who had escaped from inside.
The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center for significant burns and smoke inhalation.
It took about 45 minutes for crews to get the fire under control and firefighters stayed on scene until after 3 p.m. to get it extinguished.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric space heater that was located too close to combustibles. The occupant was asleep at the time of the fire and was awakened by the flames. There were no working smoke detectors in the home,” Dinwiddie Fire and EMS said on Facebook.
Officials are reminding citizens to check on smoke detectors and make sure space heaters are plugged directly into the wall and at least 3-feet away from anything combustible.
