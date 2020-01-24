Coalition of states sue over rules governing 3D-printed guns

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet.
New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition.
She says posting the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapons that could be difficult to detect.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.
