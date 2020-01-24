Chesterfield firefighters battle large house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield firefighters are battling a large house fire along North Donegal Drive.
Heavy flames and smoke can be seen coming from the two-story home on Thursday evening.
Everyone inside the home, including pets, are out of the home safely, officials said.
There are no fire hydrants in the area, so crews are using a water shuttle operation to bring water in to fight the blaze.
The Red Cross is assisting family members who were displaced by the fire.
