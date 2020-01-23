12-year-old Richmond boy sells t-shirts to raise money for Australia fire victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Australia is witnessing the worst fire season in its history, but a 12-year-old boy in Richmond is hoping to help those impacted.
The fires have killed and injured millions of native species and destroyed homes.
The devastating imagines are causing many to step up to help, including 12-year-old Michael Amann from Richmond.
“I really want to help out because Koalas don’t deserve to be killed,” said Michael Amann. “The koalas are innocent and it could possibly make extinction for them more possible.”
He’s selling Koala T-shirts called 'Totally Koalafied’ to donate money to victims of the Australian wildfires.
“We are so proud of him and started with a random kind of joke, and then he seemed very passionate about it,” said parents, Brandy Amann & Brandon Hawkes.
Michael’s parents say it wasn’t until they saw their son look looking at different charities that they realized he was committed.
“I think it’s something very genuine about a little kid wanting to take time out to do what he feels like is important to him,” said Brandon Hawkes.
Since the beginning of the year, firefighters have been able to put out some of the fires but wildlife centers and rescues still remain busy.
Michael said that seeing the aftermath makes him feel really sad, but his family says they’re prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure families don’t feel completely helpless.
“We’re just a small family here in Virginia but we’ve been blessed enough to be able to help out, so you never know who it will reach,” said Brandy Amann.
Their goal is to raise $1,000 for both the koalas and the survivors in hopes that this small token pushes Australia back in the right direction.
“The t-shirts right now are donation based with the suggested donation of $20, and that little bit can help several families get it back together,” said Brandy Amann.
T-shirts can be purchased by emailing koalabeartees@gmail.com.
The family plans to donate all of the proceeds to the Australian Red Cross and the Australian Koala Foundation.
