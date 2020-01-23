Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

What better way to say ‘I love you’ than with hash browns?

The is the 12th year Waffle House has taken part in this Valentine's Day dinner event. (Source: Instagram/Waffle House)
By Michael Pegram | January 23, 2020 at 1:28 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 1:29 AM

(WWBT) - Waffle House has you smothered and covered this Valentine’s Day with a special night that they say will be romantic.

Nearly 200 restaurants across 21 states are accepting reservations for a romantic, candle-light dinner.

The annual tradition is now in its 12th year. Diners can expect rose petals and a special menu with a meal for two including drinks and pie. Waffle House will even dim the lights to help set the mood.

To book a reservation at a participating Waffle House location near you click here.

