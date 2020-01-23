VMI seeks revenge on Mercer

FAB FRESHMEN: VMI's Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 36.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He's also converted 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.