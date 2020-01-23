Vietnamese restaurant facing issues with raw chicken

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We're all over the map in this week's Restaurant Report, looking at a Richmond Mexican restaurant, a Henrico Vietnamese restaurant, and a Henrico pizza place earning rave reviews!
Pho Thien Phat, located in Henrico, on Rigsby Road’s recent inspection led to having issues with raw chicken.
An inspector says an employee touched the raw chicken and touched cooked beef. The raw chicken also came in contact with raw shrimp. An inspector also found pink and black mold on the plastic edges of the ice machine.
We called the restaurant multiple times asking to speak with a manager or owner, but they did not respond.
El Tucan Mexican Restaurant located on West Broad Street had 2 priority, 2 priority foundation, and 7 core violations. An inspector having issues with multiple foods without a use-by date as well as lots of boxes, clothes, furniture, bags, papers, and plastics being stored in the back of the kitchen.
We called the restaurant and spoke with a manager; they said they fixed the problems.
And finally, our hall of fame winner Napoli Pizza, in Henrico on Pump Road.
Luis Amaya is the owner of Napoli Pizza. Amaya is from El Salvador and has lived in the US for 26 years. He says the restaurant is known for its steak and cheese and, of course, pizza.
“Because of the flame bake. This is what people like because they say it’s close to NY Style,” Amaya said.
Their last inspection was perfect. Amaya says it’s a priority to be clean.
“We just want to make sure that what we sell here is in good condition so customers can eat and what we try our best to make this place clean,” he said.
