UVA; Scientists ID way to halt blinding eye disease

Developing a Dicer-based treatment will likely take several years if all goes well. For now, though, Gelfand’s discovery has shed important light on the poorly understood relationship between the two forms of AMD. “It certainly solidifies the idea that wet and dry AMD share a lot of mechanisms,” he said. “It’s something that researchers today are still trying to grapple with – why might one person have wet AMD and one person have dry. Sometimes it’s the case that the same person has wet in one eye and the other eye has dry. Sometimes the same eye has both. This adds another important piece of evidence that the underlying mechanisms of these two processes are really tightly linked.”