Two Spotsylvania townhomes shot into, no injuries reported

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two townhomes in Spotsylvania County were shot into. No one in the incident was injured.
On Jan. 23 at approximately 2:15 a.m, deputies responded to the area of 5500 Brentwood Drive for the reports of gunshots.
Two townhomes had been shot.
The suspects had fled prior to authorities arriving on the scene.
No injuries were reported after the incident, and evidence was collected from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
