Thousands of jobs needed in U.S. Census Bureau’s Richmond Office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a few weeks the U.S. Census Bureau will begin collecting data on the country’s population, an endeavor that will require the needs of tens of thousands of data collecting jobs across the country. Thousands of these positions need to be across the commonwealth, including Richmond.
“We have a lot of jobs we need to fill, so we’re asking people in the communities to apply for the positions within Richmond, surrounding areas and other counties,” said Census Bureau Partnership Coordinator Ron Brown. “We’re trying to recruit at least 11,000 applicants and we’re only about 55% of the way there - about 6,500.”
There is a combination of the types of temporary and full-time positions that people can apply for. Jobs can pay anywhere from a $17 per hour position and up and there are positions at the local office that pay up to $40 per hour.
People who come in a full-time capacity will have other opportunities for other career full-time jobs in the census bureau or other agencies they can apply. Then there are some jobs that are just part-time, temporary in nature where people only work during this decennial and then they won’t be around anymore.
Brown says the Census Bureau’s Richmond office is trying to get approximately 3,500 applicants, but currently only have about 1,400.
“We need to understand how the population has changed in the U.S. We’re collecting this data to try and understand that, to try and include everyone that’s in the U.S. because it impacts a number of different programs,” said Ron Brown.
Brown says collecting census data is critical in determining redistricting at the state and local levels, seat count and representation in the House of Congress, and funding for services across the country for the next decade.
“The government will be redistributing over 675 billion back into communities for services. Services like hospitals, schools, community-based organizations, roadways, so those dollars come back into communities based on the population count,” said Brown.
Brown says if numbers are not reported accurately states could miss out.
“The governor and his team at the State Complete Count Commission have learned and determined that for every person undercounted the state will miss out on $2,000 per person and over 10 years time that’s over $20,000 per person,” said Brown. “The more people that are counted, the more money that’s available to come back in. The fewer people counted, the less money that will be coming back in.”
Brown says each decennial census cycle children under the age of five are the most undercounted population. He says the bureau is we’re working with schools headstart and daycare programs, and parents to tell them it’s important that every child is counted.
“The census bureau has systems in place to make sure they are getting the accurate numbers so they’re double-checking that, they’re looking at the information we receive to make sure there is not an overcount or a double count,” said Brown.
For the first time ever in the Census Bureaus history, people have the option of submitting their data by computer, phone or mail.
“Beginning in the middle of March, we will be sending out invitation notices to people to go online and fill out their census form. That has never been done before in the history of the census, and then also April 1 we will have toll free numbers that people can call up to provide their number," said Brown. “Those who don’t respond online or by phone, we will send them a form and then around May or June. Those who have not turned in their form or responded the other ways, we send a census taker or enumerator to knock on doors to see if we can get that information in.”
Brown says there is an emphasis to hire people with local communities to go door-to-door to collect data so that people are more willing to give that data when the time comes.
“Again we want to hire those familiar faces, those trusted voices so that when we’re knocking on the doors people will be willing to open up the doors and get them the information that we’re looking for,” Brown said.
You have to be at least 18-years-old to apply for one of the census bureaus open positions. You can call the toll free number 1-855-562-2020 or apply online HERE.
