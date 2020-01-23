Strong shooting, defense propel Spiders past La Salle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the third straight game, Richmond navigated without leading scorer Blake Francis, and for the third straight game, the Spiders added another one in the win column.
Richmond opened the game on a 10-0 run, shot 60 percent from the floor and cruised to a 75-57 win over La Salle at the Robins Center on Wednesday night, the Spiders third straight victory as they kept pace at the top of the Atlantic 10.
From the get-go, it looked like Richmond’s night. After the Explorers halted the opening run, the Spiders responded, opening up an 18-3 lead, and cruised into halftime with a 35-19 advantage. They’d maintain and go on for the dominating victory.
While Richmond shot the ball well, the Spiders also created havoc for La Salle. The Explorers shot just 33 percent and never led.
Nine different Spiders scored, seven of which scored five points or more. Grant Golden led the way with 15 points, while freshman Tyler Burton posted a career-high 14 points and nine rebounds. Jake Wojcik chipped in 11 points and Jacob Gilyard added 10 points, five assists and three steals.
Richmond improves its record to 15-4, its best start since the 1987-1988 season. The Spiders also move to 5-1 in the Atlantic 10 and are 9-1 at home during the current campaign.
Next up for Richmond is No. 7 Dayton, which visits the Robins Center on Saturday. Tip off is set for 6:00pm. The Flyers are the lone remaining unbeaten team in A-10 play.
