Stoney discusses making Richmond a pro-worker environment at D.C. event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at an event in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, laying out changes his administration is implementing to make Richmond a pro-worker environment.
The progressive think tank “Center for American Progress” hosted Stoney and Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan.
Stoney says since he was elected, the city has become more welcoming to the LGBTQ community by improving health benefits for transgender employees.
He says under his leadership, city employees were given a raise for the first time in a decade. But he says these changes do come at a cost.
“If you’re unable to fund your values, then it’s just rhetoric, right? And in local government, we have to fund our values. Yes, you’re right, I wanted to invest in my workers. I wanted to give them that 4 percent increase in their salaries. And that cost money. I wanted the city to have better roads. That cost money. I want better schools. That cost money," Stoney said.
Stoney will be in Washington D.C. for the rest of the week attending the annual “Conference of Mayors.”
