Northam announces nearly $12 million for affordable housing, homelessness reduction projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday nearly $12 million in funding to increase affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and provide housing options for Virginians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The money will fund a total of 25 projects.
“The funding includes more than $10.7 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 12 projects and more than $1.2 million in Homeless Reduction Grants to support 13 projects funded through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which assists local and regional efforts to implement affordable housing solutions,” a release from the governor’s office said.
The funding was announced when Northam met with the Point-in-Time Count, a national census of people experiencing homelessness. The survey provides data to strategically help the state use resources to further reduce homelessness.
Since 2010, homelessness in Virginia has decreased by 36.3 percent and homeless families have decreased by 45 percent. The Homeless Reduction Grants will go towards efforts to reduce those numbers even further with projects of rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing options.
“Housing is the foundation for building vibrant communities and creating equal access to economic opportunity across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Every time I meet with housing service providers and individuals who have overcome homelessness, I am given hope that with the right investments, we can effectively address homelessness, reduce housing instability, and provide more Virginians with safe and affordable living options.”
