New downtown Richmond apartment complex, ‘Centennial Terrace’ targeted to young professionals

“The last few years have seen new life in downtown Richmond and we believe the city is marked for even more growth. Outside of New York City, we have found Richmond to be one of the most up-and-coming markets for development, and we’re proud to be a part of that movement,” Jake Goodstein, Vice President of Goodstein Development, said. “We look forward to delivering Centennial Terrace and another magnificent Richmond property for professionals looking to live around the corner from where they work and play.”