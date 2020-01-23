New downtown Richmond apartment complex, ‘Centennial Terrace’ targeted to young professionals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Permits have been approved for a downtown Richmond apartment complex called, “Centennial Terrace”, which will be targeted to young professionals.
The building will be a six-story building with 53 luxurious units in the Central Business District of the city.
Goodstein Development Corp. will start construction on the property, which will fill in a notable gap on East Main Street.
Studio, one, two-bedroom, and “large” one-bedroom units will range from 468-1,022 square feet.
On the first floor, the building will include space for a retailer, restaurant or business seeking prominent Main Street frontage.
Centennial Terrace will be constructed as a “Smart Building” with automated access control from residents’ smartphones, high-speed wireless internet, virtual concierge, electronic package lockers with delivery notifications and more.
“The last few years have seen new life in downtown Richmond and we believe the city is marked for even more growth. Outside of New York City, we have found Richmond to be one of the most up-and-coming markets for development, and we’re proud to be a part of that movement,” Jake Goodstein, Vice President of Goodstein Development, said. “We look forward to delivering Centennial Terrace and another magnificent Richmond property for professionals looking to live around the corner from where they work and play.”
The building will be steps away from the arts, dining, entertainment and nightlife, with a short hike to the James River. Pulse Bus Rapid Transit system is located three blocks away.
