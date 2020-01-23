LOCKN Festival announces all-star 2020 lineup

ARRINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - LOCKN Festival has announced its initial lineup for an all-star celebration of Phil Lesh’s 80th birthday.
The festival will be June 19 through June 21 at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm on a 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
True LOCKN’ devotees can unite even sooner with the Wednesday Early-Entry add-on, allowing attendees extra time to enjoy the farm and prepare for the extraordinary music ahead.
A special “Steal Your Thursday” add-on will be available for $30. This add-on allows attendees to kick off their festival weekend with performances by Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Dark Star Orchestra and The Marcus King Band and the Main Stage “Jerry Dance Party”, which celebrates the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.
The three-day lineups are:
- Friday, June 19, will feature Phil Lesh Quintet ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, John Molo (2 Sets), Brandi Carlile, Gov’t Mule, Goose, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, The Chain Gang ft. Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Samantha Fish, John Ginty, & Berry Oakley, Jr. play Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Yola, Boombox ft. BackBeat Brass, and Grateful Shred.
- Saturday, June 20, will feature Phil Lesh Quintet ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, John Molo with David Crosby (2 Sets), Oteil & Friends, David Crosby, Mike Gordon, Black Pumas, Garcia Peoples, Grateful Shred, and Kendall Street Company. In addition, Saturday night will feature an additional headline level act, to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
- Sunday, June 21, will include Phil Lesh with John Mayer and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (2 Sets), Leon Bridges, Electric Hot Tuna, Railroad Earth, MEUTE, The War and Treaty, Midnight North, and Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel.
LOCKN’s Garcia Forest will feature an array of early and late shows throughout the festival weekend. Those performances include Circles Around The Sun, Ghost-Note, Boombox ft. BackBeat Horns, Mapache, Ace of Cups and David Gans & Fragile Thunder.
LOCKN has an enticing lineup of local food vendors, craft brewers and much more.
Three-day passes will be priced at $259 and the newly revised Super-Easy Payment Plan offers fans a chance to purchase tickets for a deposit as low as $19.99 (plus fees).
After an initial deposit, fans can make four payments over the course of four months.
CID Entertainment will once again be offering VIP and Super VIP perks that range from access to enhanced viewing areas and intimate performances by members of the festival lineup (including Phil Lesh, Jorma Kaukonen, and Keller Williams), to exclusive merchandise and hospitality throughout the weekend. On-site lodging options include glamping tents, RVs, tour buses, and more and are available as an add-on to festival passes.
