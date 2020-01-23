Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-US-VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Va Senate passes 'red flag' gun law over fierce opposition
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. The Democratic-led Senate voted for the bill Wednesday despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers. GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states. Democrats said the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.
BC-US-WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARRESTED
Judge: Canadian tied to extremist group is 'very dangerous'
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who's linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.” Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing. Mathews and two other men were arrested Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware. Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Sullivan also refused to set bail for a defendant arrested on a related charges in the FBI's investigation of The Base.
STOLEN DOG TAGS
Man gets probation for stealing WWII dog tags from archives
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Virginia National Guard sergeant has been sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation for stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo also on Wednesday ordered 30-year-old Robert Rumsby, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, to pay a $5,000 fine. Rumsby had faced a maximum sentence of 1 year of incarceration after pleading guilty in November to one misdemeanor count of theft. Rumsby told investigators he took dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944. Rumsby's wife is the great niece of one of the deceased airmen.
CNS-BIRTH CERTIFICATE
Bill allows transgender people to get new birth certificate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate passed a bill earlier this week that would allow a person who changed their sex to have a new birth certificate issued, something that the transgender community said will help eliminate problems experienced when their legal identification doesn’t match their transition. Senate Bill 657 would allow a person to receive a new birth certificate to reflect the a change of sex, without the requirement of surgery.
CNS-DEFINING MILK
Bill defining milk advances in Virginia legislature
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As people drink less dairy milk and some turn to plant-based alternatives such as oat, soy and almond milk, dairy farmers say they're struggling. That’s why Virginia is the latest state to advance legislation restricting the use of the word milk for marketing purposes. Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 119, which defines milk as the lacteal secretion “obtained by the complete milking of a healthy hooved animal.”
SPORTS BETTING-REDSKINS
Maryland lawmakers met with Redskins owner on sports betting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state. Sen. Guy Guzzone told reporters Wednesday that Snyder asked to be included in the sports betting realm. Snyder met with state lawmakers Tuesday in Annapolis. The Redskins currently play in Landover, Maryland, in the suburbs of the nation's capital. Talks have been ongoing with Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia on a new stadium to replace FedEx Field when its lease expires in 2027. Sports betting is not yet legal in Maryland, but lawmakers are considering legislation this session to allow it.
AP-US-CONVERSION-THERAPY-BAN-UTAH
Discredited conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah. It is now the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it. Supporters say that banning the practice will save the lives of children who can become more depressed and suicidal after being subjected to it. The ban is unusual because it went through regulators rather than lawmakers after a proposal was derailed last year. Though some opposition remains, barring it in Utah could give a boost to similar efforts in other right-leaning states.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Virginia authorities identify man killed by off-duty officer
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have identified a man who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer who said the man threatened his family member. The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake police identified the man on Tuesday as 42-year-old Kelvin White. The off-duty officer, who works for Norfolk police, hasn't been identified. Chesapeake police said in a statement that the officer told investigators a family member called him Sunday and said a man had threatened them with a weapon. The statement says the off-duty officer fired multiple shots at White.