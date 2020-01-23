Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is trying to build an NFL future. The highly rated prospect never forgets his difficult past though. Kinlaw is one of the top prospects in this week's Senior Bowl and a potential high first-round pick. He says growing up in Washington, D.C., he and his family at times lived in a basement with no running water or electricity after immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago. The first-team All-American says his humble beginnings drives him to play with a different kind of aggression.