Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Miami Heat wasted a 21-point lead before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night. The Heat improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 38 points on 16 for 24 shooting.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford made a short jumper with 0.4 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech sent North Carolina to its fifth consecutive loss, 79-77. Radford got the ball with the clock winding down after the Tar Heels tied it with 9.7 seconds left, drove into the lane and made his only field goal of the game. Landers Nolley scored 22 points and Jalen Cone 18 for the Hokies. Garrison Brooks scored 28 points and Justin Pierce had 15 for the Tar Heels. UNC lost its sixth consecutive conference game for the first time in program history.
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Hall of Fame high school basketball coach Morgan Wootten has died at the age of 88. Wootten built Maryland's DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars in a career that spanned parts of six decades. He coached DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville, from 1956 to 2002. Wootten compiled a record of 1,274-192. He retired as the winningest high school coach in history, although he now ranks second. The school announced Wootten's death on Twitter, citing his family.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is trying to build an NFL future. The highly rated prospect never forgets his difficult past though. Kinlaw is one of the top prospects in this week's Senior Bowl and a potential high first-round pick. He says growing up in Washington, D.C., he and his family at times lived in a basement with no running water or electricity after immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago. The first-team All-American says his humble beginnings drives him to play with a different kind of aggression.