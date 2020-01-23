Hanover seventh-grader named Spelling Bee Champion

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover seventh-grader has been named the Spelling Bee Champion in Hanover County.
Dalton Skinner, a seventh-grade student at Chickahominy Middle School, won the Hanover County Public Schools’ 201-2020 Division Spelling Bee.
The winning word was “dishevel”.
Gracie Antill, a fifth-grade student at Mechanicsville Elementary School, was the runner-up.
The competition was held at the Hanover County School Board Office on Jan. 15 and is the second of four levels of the National Spelling Bee.
Dalton, as the division champion, will represent Hanover County Public Schools in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee on March 21 at the Library of Virginia.
