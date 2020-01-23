Former Spider two-sport star Jordan headlines Flying Squirrels’ Hot Stove Banquet

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brian Jordan admits he doesn’t get back to Richmond as much as he would like, but when he did make it to the River City on Wednesday night, he took center stage.
Jordan was the featured guest at the Flying Squirrels’ annual Hot Stove Banquet. It’s the team’s yearly January event to raise money for its charities and get fans ready for baseball season. Jordan spent 15 years in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals, Braves, Dodgers and Rangers. He also played three NFL seasons with the Falcons. Overall, Jordan played 1,456 MLB games, hitting .282 with 184 home runs and 821 RBIs. He also played 38 postseason games.
The two-sport star took off during his college career at the University of Richmond, playing both sports for the Spiders as well. He was three-time all-conference performer on the gridiron, grabbed the same accolade in baseball once, and was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 1988 MLB Draft.
“I will always support them,” Jordan said of his alma mater. “They gave me my first opportunity to be able to play two sports to get to professional and reach my dreams. I’m just happy to be back and, believe me, as my time slows down a little bit, I’ll get to spend more time in Richmond.”
Jordan made a four-game rehab assignment in Richmond when he was with the Braves in 2006. He told the story of a walk-off home run he hit during that stretch, a rainy night where his round-tripper prevented the R-Braves’ opponent from clinching a playoff berth. He’s also noticed the impact the Squirrels have had on the Richmond community.
“I had a chance to meet with some of my former Spider baseball players and they said they come all the time and it’s a lot of fun now coming to the stadium,” Jordan said. “As I look around and see all the rebuilding around the stadium, I’m like, wow, this thing has turned around pretty good!”
The former all-star also said it did not take much convincing for him to return to his old stomping grounds.
“I wanted to come back and see the University of Richmond anyway and visit with some people who I remember.”
