Forecast: Cold snap ends, rain likely Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and gradually getting warmer the next few days with our next chance of rain on Friday night.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, increasing clouds, then some spotty light rain late in the day. Rain likely in the evening and overnight. Thunderstorm also possible. Lows in low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the early morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs around 50
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
