Emmy Award-winning choreographer, Tyce Diorio, partnering with VA Rep for Chicago musical

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The musical Chicago is coming to the Virginia Repertory Theatre this summer.
It’s directed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Tyce Diorio, who’s been featured on the show, “So You Think You Can Dance.”
The theatre held auditions for the show and roughly 150 people showed up.
“You may know him from ’So You Think You Can Dance,' which he won an Emmy Award for but he also has direct experience in that fascy legacy,” said Virginia Rep Artistic Director, Nathaniel Shaw.
Shaw says he and Tyce met several years ago when he was cast in a production of “Oklahoma,” and since then they’ve always stayed connected.
“He had said to me when I become an artistic director of a theatre, I want you to choreograph something and so it’s now being realized,” said Diorio.
Over the years, the theatre has had several big names come and produce musicals, but to land Diorio as choreographer is a major get for the program.
“To bring Tyce in, his pedigree his experience to help VA Rep further its efforts towards moving musical theatre along in Richmond is a really big deal,” said Shaw.
His style and choreography is something the theatre has never experienced.
“My style is making dancers and performers feeling comfortable in my care,” said Diorio.
“When he’s working with the dancers in the audition, he’s constantly asking ‘why are you doing that? What you after? What is it that you want?’ And pushing them to not just do the steps but to fill them with human intention,” said Shaw.
Chicago is a timeless piece of theatre, legendary to be exact, and Diorio says he plans to teach the dancers everything he knows.
“I want them to feel empowered, I want them to fill they can achieve it,” Diorio said.
The show opens June 26 at the November Theatre downtown and it runs until Aug. 9.
