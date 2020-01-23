Dominion working to restore power after outage leaves thousands in the cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is working to restore power to several thousand customers in North Chesterfield and Goochland.
Officials with the company say the outages were caused by the extremely cold temperatures. Increased demand - more people running their heat on full blast - caused equipment to fail in a couple of areas.
Initially, 3,000 people in North Chesterfield and another 2,000 in Goochland were without power.
Crews have already restored power to many and the rest should be back up and running by early afternoon.
