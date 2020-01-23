Digital Dialogue: A Moment of Mindfulness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We all have busy lives, but how often do you stop and take a minute to just breathe?
NBC12 is hosting a Digital Dialogue on Friday at 11 a.m. on mindfulness. Jasmine Turner will talk with experts about everything from yoga and meditation to how mindfulness is being incorporated into schools and sports teams.
She will be joined by:
- Ashley Williams, the founder and owner of Bare Soul Yoga
- Alex Peavey, a mindfulness consultant and the Team Consultant and Mindfulness Coach for VCU Men’s Basketball
- Will Roye, founder and owner of the 123 Agency
You can ask questions about swim safety on Facebook Live or observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app, on Amazon Fire or Roku.
