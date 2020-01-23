Delegates considering bill to clarify hunting prohibitions for violations

• HB 1632, which would allow people to hunt on Sundays on public land and not just private land - It was defeated on Wednesday on a 9-13 vote.• HB 1188, which would have included bear hunting in the same hunting license for deer and turkey but was struck from the docket.• HB 1272, which establishes a lifetime hunting license for senior residents at least 80 years old - It passed on Wednesday with 20 yes votes and 2 no votes.• HB 963, which requires the Director of the Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries to authorize the killing of bear damaging crops - It failed to report forward on Wednesday, however.• HB 533, which bans restaurants from serving food to a customer in a single-use expanded polystyrene container• HB 646, which increases the maximum civil penalties that can be levied for pipeline construction permit violations• HB 507, which outlaws the knowing release of any balloon outdoors (Current law bans the release of 50 or more)