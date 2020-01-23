Crews fighting fire at old Bedford middle school

BEDFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters are battling a fire at an old school in Bedford Thursday morning.
According to WSLS, the fire started at a vacant building at 503 Longwood Avenue that used to be a school.
The road is currently blocked off at Peaks Street and North Bridge Street.
Firefighters told WSLS they’ve been fighting the blaze for so long they lost track of time.
WSLS reports that in April, Bedford town council approved a deal to renovate the old school into apartments.
