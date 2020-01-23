Construction on new Hopewell Moose Lodge begins

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell construction crews broke ground on the new Moose Lodge off Western Street nearly a year after the original building burned down.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 28, 2019, every fire unit was called to the building on Western Street, along with assistance from Fort Lee and Prince George County. The cause was ruled as “undetermined”, but lodge members remained determined to rebuild in the year following that blaze.
“I'm very excited for it,” said Hopewell Moose Lodge Administrator Brad Ozmore.
Ozmore tries not to live in the past when he looks out his office window at the slab of concrete where the former lodge stood for more than 50 years.
While rubble still scatters part of the property, Ozmore doesn’t see it as rubble, rather something so much more.
"A new beginning," he said.
On Thursday, crews officially started construction on the brand new Hopewell Moose Lodge.
“We wanted to envision a building that went into the next 50 years and 60 years and something that would attract all ages,” Ozmore said.
Currently, crews are working to tear up the concrete slab on the property, level it off and then add an extra foot in height to prevent any sort of flooding in the future. From there, the beams for the new and improved lodge will rise from the ashes.
"This building is going to be bright, more appealing to the eye,” Ozmore said. “It's going to be more open on the inside and bright."
The new lodge will also be smoke-free, have a large ballroom space and plenty of family-friendly areas.
“We’re actually going to have an outside patio area which will be covered but you’ll have access to it from the inside,” Ozmore added. “Just the possibilities that are going to be there for children, teenagers... millennials, just possibilities for everyone.”
Perhaps the most exciting focal point of this lodge is what you'll see from the outside.
“On the left side here is going to be basically a memorial wall,” Ozmore said. “That’s where you’re going to see where we were. You’ll see some of the remnants of the old building.”
The plan will also include three flag poles; a reminder of the great lengths Hopewell firefighters went to, to try and save the lodge and its American flag.
“We still have the American flag and the Virginia flag that they brought down that day,” Ozmore said. “So when we’re ready to open up, we’re going to have them here and hoist those two flags.”
Lodge leaders are also working on a variety of fundraising opportunities to help fund the construction, which includes a way for the community to take a piece of the old Moose with them.
“When we’re ready, we’re going to have a fundraiser where if someone wants to purchase a brick on behalf of the Hopewell Moose Lodge then we’ll be more than happy to help them accommodate that,” Ozmore said.
Depending on weather conditions throughout the year, lodge leaders hope to have the brand-new lodge open by late December or early Jan. 2021.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.