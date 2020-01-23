Bill passes for Team Tommie license plates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill has passed for Team Tommie license plates.
RACC announced via its Facebook page that the Team Tommie license plate bill passed the committee. According to RACC’s Facebook page, once the House/Senate vote and Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, the DMV takes over and develops the plates for public purchase, which can take up to nine months.
Tommie was a pit bull that died five days after being set on fire.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty for Tommie’s death.
Hill was sentenced to five years in prison back in August of last year.
Nearly $100,000 was raised to create the Tommie Fund after Tommie’s death, to help animal shelters across Virginia.
After surpassing their goal, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) was able to make “#TeamTommie” license plates.
About 450 license plates needed to be pre-sold, which Richmond Animal Care and Control exceeded that goal by selling 682 license plates.
